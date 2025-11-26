Traders are flooding markets with risky bets. Robinhood's CEO is their cult hero.
Hannah Erin Lang , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 26 Nov 2025, 02:26 pm IST
Summary
Brokerage co-founded by Vlad Tenev makes exotic investments available to ordinary investors, seeing aggressive traders as key to the company’s success.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The chief executive of Robinhood Markets took the stage at the online brokerage’s annual summit in Las Vegas this fall decked out in a race-car driver’s jumpsuit and customized Nikes.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story