Roblox awards CEO pay package valued at more than $230 million

Mr. Baszucki’s equity award is designed to vest—or become fully his—over seven years if Roblox shares average at or above a series of target prices for at least 90 days, starting at $165 after early March 2023 and continuing through $375 a share, the company’s annual proxy statement says. If the initial price target isn’t reached by March 2028, he would ultimately receive no shares under the grant. Roblox shares have traded as high as $141.60 and closed at $50.02 on Monday.