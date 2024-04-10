Roblox users battle tornadoes and raise pets. Will they watch ads, too?
Suzanne Vranica , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Apr 2024, 05:50 PM IST
SummaryThe online-entertainment company is hiring ad-tech player PubMatic to help juice sales of new video ads displayed on virtual billboards.
Roblox users are accustomed to seeing games and concerts while roaming the platform, but not ads. That is about to change.
