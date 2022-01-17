Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW sales surge as cheaper brands lag behind

Tesla Inc. was able to sidestep some of the chip shortage’s impacts, and a full year of sales for its most recent Model Y SUV helped to increase global deliveries by 87%. In the U.S., Tesla outsold Mercedes-Benz, which reported U.S. sales of 276,102 vehicles in 2021. Tesla doesn’t break out its sales by region, but Ward’s Intelligence, a consulting firm, estimates that Tesla sold around 299,000 vehicles in the U.S. last year.