“Indian companies are stakeholders in highly leveraged projects in Russia - Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha. The aggregate earnings of Indian partners in projects with Rosneft's participation were approximately $9 billion, which is nearly double the initial investment. Rosneft is strict in its payments to shareholders, and there are no dividend debts. Appropriate funds have been transferred to the accounts of the Indian partners, which they can handle at their discretion. We suggest that you address the issue of further disposal, including transfer of funds to the hostile jurisdiction of the Republic of Singapore, where a number of partners are registered, and the jurisdiction of the Republic of India, to the Indian companies. This may be connected to the varying tax regimes," the Rosneft spokesperson said.