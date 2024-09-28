Global interest for M&A in Indian telecoms muted: Rothschild
Summary
- Albrecht Stewen said the government shareholding in Vi may not be attractive enough for acquisition by a global telco, going by past experience and the high liabilities that the carrier has towards the government.
New Delhi: India's telecom market, despite its billion-people opportunity, is unlikely to attract new global players, said Albrecht Stewen, partner and global co-head of telecom, media and technology at Rothschild & Co, citing stretched balance sheets of western companies and the tough competition posed by deep-pocketed domestic firms.