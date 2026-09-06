RPG Life Sciences bets on China-plus 1, goes on an API buying spree

RPG Life Sciences has spent ₹215 crore buying two active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) makers in the space of five weeks—an aggressive run for a company owned by a group known for watching every rupee of capital.
And it is not done. The drugmaker has a further ₹700 crore earmarked for inorganic growth, and is already hunting larger targets.
Driving the spree is a bet on how the world buys its medicines now. "The conversations are not around India versus China," managing director Ashok Nair told Mint. "China continues to remain a part of the global pharma supply." What has changed, he said, is that customers want sourcing diversification and reduced concentration—the essence of the ‘China plus one’ strategy—and ‘India is well positioned to benefit from this trend’, helped by government incentives.