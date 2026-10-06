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RPSG Group weighs 15-20% stake sale in IPL team Lucknow Super Giants

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
4 min read6 Oct 2026, 03:45 PM IST
The expiry of LSG’s stake-sale lock-in period and recent high-value franchise transactions have created an opportune window for RPSG to monetize part of its holding.
The expiry of LSG’s stake-sale lock-in period and recent high-value franchise transactions have created an opportune window for RPSG to monetize part of its holding.(PTI)
Summary

RPSG is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion to $2 billion for the Lucknow franchise, which it acquired for $800 million in November 2021.

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The Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group is exploring the sale of a 15-20% stake in Lucknow Super Giants, according to three people aware of the development, as valuations of franchises in the Indian Premier League, the top T20 cricket tournament, surged and Indian billionaires snapped up two teams this year.

The Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group is exploring the sale of a 15-20% stake in Lucknow Super Giants, according to three people aware of the development, as valuations of franchises in the Indian Premier League, the top T20 cricket tournament, surged and Indian billionaires snapped up two teams this year.

The process of appointing a banker for the mandate has started, with Goldman Sachs emerging as the frontrunner to advise on the transaction, the people told Mint.

The process of appointing a banker for the mandate has started, with Goldman Sachs emerging as the frontrunner to advise on the transaction, the people told Mint.

“However, the final decision on the banker is yet to be made,” one person added.

RPSG is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion to $2 billion, the people said. The RPSG Group acquired the Lucknow franchise for 7,090 crore ($800 million) in November 2021.

At the valuation sought, a 15-20% stake could be worth $225 million-400 million. The Lucknow franchise is held through RPSG Sports Pvt Ltd. RPSG Ventures Ltd holds a 51% stake in the company, while the remaining 49% is held by Rainbow Investments Ltd, a Kolkata-based non-banking finance company and promoter group investment company for RPSG Ventures.

Queries sent to the RPSG Group did not elicit a response at publishing time. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Valuation surge

According to a report by US-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey, the business value of the world’s richest Twenty20 league has increased more than 11% to $20.6 billion this year. Since its launch in 2008, the 10-team league has built a commercial model combining broadcast revenue, sponsorships, merchandising and franchise investments.

Also Read | The IPL effect: The big business of gully cricket in India

Indian billionaires have already taken over two IPL teams this year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the IPL champion in 2026 and 2025, was sold at a valuation of $1.78 billion. A consortium of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone bought the team from United Spirits Ltd in March.

Rajasthan Royals, which won the inaugural IPL in 2008 and was the runner-up in 2022, changed hands at a valuation of $1.63 billion, setting new benchmarks for IPL franchise valuations and potentially strengthening the case for others seeking a higher valuation of sports assets. The team is now owned by billionaire Lakshmi Mittal (75% stake), billionaire Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (18%) and Manoj Badale, the previous lead owner.

LSG, which joined the IPL with the Gujarat Titans in 2022, is one of the few teams that is yet to reach the final of the tournament. After reaching the third position on the table in its first two years, its performance has declined and it finished at the bottom in the latest edition that ended on 31 May.

Opportune moment

Care Ratings said in a 10 September report on RPSG Sports that recent high-value IPL transactions have unlocked franchise valuations. The rating company also cited the expiry of the lock-in period for a stake sale in LSG as providing “significant financial flexibility” to its owner.

Care expects the next IPL central media-rights cycle, beginning in 2028, to support revenue growth for franchise owners, adding to the longer-term attractiveness of the assets. The media rights for IPL seasons 2023-27 were sold for 48,390.32 crore ($6.2 billion).

Also Read | Explainer: Why are IPL valuations so divergent between the league and its teams?

RPSG Sports has a 709 crore annual franchise-fee obligation through FY31, according to Care. The rating company said RPSG Sports is expected to continue relying on promoter support and external debt to meet its obligations.

The financial pressure comes despite a relatively stable revenue stream for the franchise. RPSG Sports generated 499.3 crore in operating income in FY26, while its revenue stood at about 530 crore in H1 of FY27, including about 415 crore from central rights income.

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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesRPSG Group weighs 15-20% stake sale in IPL team Lucknow Super Giants

RPSG Group weighs 15-20% stake sale in IPL team Lucknow Super Giants

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
4 min read6 Oct 2026, 03:45 PM IST
The expiry of LSG’s stake-sale lock-in period and recent high-value franchise transactions have created an opportune window for RPSG to monetize part of its holding.
The expiry of LSG’s stake-sale lock-in period and recent high-value franchise transactions have created an opportune window for RPSG to monetize part of its holding.(PTI)
Summary

RPSG is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion to $2 billion for the Lucknow franchise, which it acquired for $800 million in November 2021.

Gift this article

The Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group is exploring the sale of a 15-20% stake in Lucknow Super Giants, according to three people aware of the development, as valuations of franchises in the Indian Premier League, the top T20 cricket tournament, surged and Indian billionaires snapped up two teams this year.

The Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group is exploring the sale of a 15-20% stake in Lucknow Super Giants, according to three people aware of the development, as valuations of franchises in the Indian Premier League, the top T20 cricket tournament, surged and Indian billionaires snapped up two teams this year.

The process of appointing a banker for the mandate has started, with Goldman Sachs emerging as the frontrunner to advise on the transaction, the people told Mint.

The process of appointing a banker for the mandate has started, with Goldman Sachs emerging as the frontrunner to advise on the transaction, the people told Mint.

“However, the final decision on the banker is yet to be made,” one person added.

RPSG is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion to $2 billion, the people said. The RPSG Group acquired the Lucknow franchise for 7,090 crore ($800 million) in November 2021.

At the valuation sought, a 15-20% stake could be worth $225 million-400 million. The Lucknow franchise is held through RPSG Sports Pvt Ltd. RPSG Ventures Ltd holds a 51% stake in the company, while the remaining 49% is held by Rainbow Investments Ltd, a Kolkata-based non-banking finance company and promoter group investment company for RPSG Ventures.

Queries sent to the RPSG Group did not elicit a response at publishing time. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Valuation surge

According to a report by US-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey, the business value of the world’s richest Twenty20 league has increased more than 11% to $20.6 billion this year. Since its launch in 2008, the 10-team league has built a commercial model combining broadcast revenue, sponsorships, merchandising and franchise investments.

Also Read | The IPL effect: The big business of gully cricket in India

Indian billionaires have already taken over two IPL teams this year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the IPL champion in 2026 and 2025, was sold at a valuation of $1.78 billion. A consortium of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone bought the team from United Spirits Ltd in March.

Rajasthan Royals, which won the inaugural IPL in 2008 and was the runner-up in 2022, changed hands at a valuation of $1.63 billion, setting new benchmarks for IPL franchise valuations and potentially strengthening the case for others seeking a higher valuation of sports assets. The team is now owned by billionaire Lakshmi Mittal (75% stake), billionaire Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (18%) and Manoj Badale, the previous lead owner.

LSG, which joined the IPL with the Gujarat Titans in 2022, is one of the few teams that is yet to reach the final of the tournament. After reaching the third position on the table in its first two years, its performance has declined and it finished at the bottom in the latest edition that ended on 31 May.

Opportune moment

Care Ratings said in a 10 September report on RPSG Sports that recent high-value IPL transactions have unlocked franchise valuations. The rating company also cited the expiry of the lock-in period for a stake sale in LSG as providing “significant financial flexibility” to its owner.

Care expects the next IPL central media-rights cycle, beginning in 2028, to support revenue growth for franchise owners, adding to the longer-term attractiveness of the assets. The media rights for IPL seasons 2023-27 were sold for 48,390.32 crore ($6.2 billion).

Also Read | Explainer: Why are IPL valuations so divergent between the league and its teams?

RPSG Sports has a 709 crore annual franchise-fee obligation through FY31, according to Care. The rating company said RPSG Sports is expected to continue relying on promoter support and external debt to meet its obligations.

The financial pressure comes despite a relatively stable revenue stream for the franchise. RPSG Sports generated 499.3 crore in operating income in FY26, while its revenue stood at about 530 crore in H1 of FY27, including about 415 crore from central rights income.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesRPSG Group weighs 15-20% stake sale in IPL team Lucknow Super Giants
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