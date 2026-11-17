Microdrama, the newest entertainment format, continues to attract attention worldwide. Amid this, T-Series and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment announced FastTV, a joint venture to bring microdrama to India. On Tuesday, the official announcement was made. The entertainment giants committed ₹300 crore to the venture, funding original content, technology and customer growth and activation.

T-Series and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment bet on microdrama FastTV is a micro-drama entertainment platform. It will be owned by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment and T-Series. FastTV will offer original, serialised stories in short episodes, made for the phone. The content is said to be available across genres and languages for India and 190 other countries.

About FastTV FastTV's micro-dramas will feature original stories. These original stories will be helmed by writers, directors and performers from India's film and television industries, spanning multiple genres and languages.

Designed for mobile viewing, the micro-dramas will feature episodes that are intended to be watched in one single sitting.

According to the companies, these microdramas will be adapted across 190 countries.

What to expect The venture is said to bring together T-Series' filmmaking and music expertise and Hungama's digital entertainment and technology capabilities. T-Series, with over 180 films to its credit, will contribute original compositions and soundtracks. On the other hand, Hungama, which has developed the FastTV platform and its AI-powered production technology, will be responsible for multilingual content creation and localisation. The new format is expected to offer a personalised viewing experience to the audience.

Bhushan Kumar says In a press note, Bhushan Kumar, chairman and MD of T-Series, said, “At T-Series, we have always been driven by the instinct to recognize stories and formats that have the potential to connect with people. Our partnership with Hungama brings together complementary strengths, with a shared vision to build creative excellence and scale in this space. We see immense potential in combining compelling storytelling, world-class music and technology to create a distinctive viewing experience. With FastTV, our endeavour is to develop a strong Indian content ecosystem that can resonate with audiences not just in India, but across the world.”

Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, added, “India does not need another Micro Drama app. It needs a company built for the way a billion people now watch: stories written for the phone, told in minutes and made to travel. For two decades Hungama has taken Indian entertainment to the world and micro-drama is the first format where India can lead rather than follow. With T-Series as an equal partner, FastTV has the storytellers, the music, the technology and the reach to do exactly that. The next era of entertainment will not be one story for everyone. It will be the right story for each person, on the screen they carry everywhere. FastTV is built for that: Indian storytelling at its best, on a platform that learns what moves you.”