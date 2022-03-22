Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing two units at New York’s One Madison condo tower for a total of $78 million.

One of the units, asking $62 million, is a triplex penthouse measuring about 7,000 square feet and spanning the 58th, 59th and 60th floors of the condo tower, which is located in the Flatiron District and overlooks Madison Square Park. Mr. Murdoch is also listing a smaller apartment, one floor below, for $16 million, according to listing agent Deborah Grubman of the Corcoran Group.

Mr. Murdoch paid about $57.9 million for the two apartments in 2014, records show. He had the triplex delivered as a “white box," and had it built out to his specifications, Ms. Grubman said. During construction he lived in the 57th-floor unit, a three-bedroom with roughly 3,300 square feet, she said. After moving into the penthouse, she said he used the smaller apartment mainly for staff and guests. The two units could be combined with the building’s approval, she said.

The triplex has a total of five bedrooms, including the primary suite, as well as a staff room. The unit has floor-to-ceiling windows and 360-degree views of the Hudson and East Rivers, Empire State Building and the World Trade Center. “You see every iconic building practically, and on a clear day you can see the ocean," Ms. Grubman said.

The great room has 20-foot high ceilings, and there is a roughly 590-square-foot wraparound terrace. A curved glass staircase leads to the second level and an internal elevator serves all three floors.

Mr. Murdoch declined to comment through a spokesman. He has owned various properties in New York over the years and thinks it is a good time to sell, according to Ms. Grubman. “There continues to be strong demand," especially for trophy properties, she said. “He thinks it is a good market." Mr. Murdoch briefly listed the penthouse for $72 million in 2015 but didn’t sell it.

New York’s luxury market has rebounded after stalling during the pandemic. In 2021’s fourth quarter, the number of luxury sales in Manhattan rose 87.4% year-over-year and 48.6% from 2019’s fourth quarter, according to real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel. The median sales price in the luxury market was flat year-over-year, but 16.67% higher than 2019’s fourth quarter.

Mr. Murdoch is the executive chairman of News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal’s publisher. Last year, he and his wife, Jerry Murdoch, purchased a Montana cattle ranch spanning about 340,000 acres near Yellowstone National Park from Matador Cattle Co., a subsidiary of Koch Industries, The Wall Street Journal reported. The purchase price was about $200 million, making it the largest ranch sale in Montana history.

The Murdoch family also owns a ranch in California and a roughly 25,000-acre sheep and cattle farm in Mr. Murdoch’s native Australia. In 2013, Mr. Murdoch purchased an estate and winery in Los Angeles’s Bel-Air neighborhood.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.