Rupert Murdoch asks $78 million for two New York City condos

Mr. Murdoch paid about $57.9 million for the two apartments in 2014, records show. He had the triplex delivered as a “white box," and had it built out to his specifications, Ms. Grubman said. During construction he lived in the 57th-floor unit, a three-bedroom with roughly 3,300 square feet, she said. After moving into the penthouse, she said he used the smaller apartment mainly for staff and guests. The two units could be combined with the building’s approval, she said.