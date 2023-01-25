Rupert Murdoch withdraws proposal to merge Fox Corp. and News Corp3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Special committees of the media companies’ boards had been reviewing Murdoch’s proposal
Rupert Murdoch called off his effort to merge the two parts of his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp., saying the transaction “is not optimal" for shareholders of the companies at this time.
