Rupert Murdoch withdraws proposal to merge Fox Corp. and News Corp
Special committees of the media companies’ boards had been reviewing Murdoch’s proposal
Special committees of the media companies’ boards had been reviewing Murdoch’s proposal
Rupert Murdoch called off his effort to merge the two parts of his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp., saying the transaction “is not optimal" for shareholders of the companies at this time.
Rupert Murdoch called off his effort to merge the two parts of his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp., saying the transaction “is not optimal" for shareholders of the companies at this time.
Mr. Murdoch proposed reuniting News Corp and Fox last fall, nearly a decade after they split apart. In statements on Tuesday, the boards of the two companies said they received a letter from Mr. Murdoch withdrawing the proposal.
Mr. Murdoch proposed reuniting News Corp and Fox last fall, nearly a decade after they split apart. In statements on Tuesday, the boards of the two companies said they received a letter from Mr. Murdoch withdrawing the proposal.
Fox Corp. owns Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, along with local TV stations and the Tubi streaming service. News Corp is the parent company of Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, as well as other assets including HarperCollins Publishers and news organizations in the U.K. and Australia.
News Corp has weighed other strategic options besides a merger with Fox Corp., including the sale of its digital real-estate assets, people familiar with the situation said. In a securities filing, News Corp said it is engaged in talks to sell Move Inc., which operates Realtor.com, to CoStar Group Inc. News Corp also owns a nearly two-thirds stake in Australian digital real-estate firm REA Group Ltd.
In an interview, CoStar Chief Executive Andrew Florance said the company, which is a major provider of data about commercial real estate, wants “to grow into the residential space." To achieve that goal, CoStar is having “lots of conversations with lots of companies," including News Corp, he said.
People familiar with Mr. Murdoch’s thinking about the merits of merging Fox Corp. and News Corp said that the companies could benefit from being bigger and that the combined entity would have had more balance-sheet strength to pursue acquisitions. The companies also could have joined forces in areas such as sports betting, the people said.
Some large investors were skeptical of the proposed transaction. In November, the Journal reported that Independent Franchise Partners, a London-based investment firm and one of the largest non-Murdoch holders of both News Corp and Fox, opposed the recombination, arguing it wouldn’t realize the full value of News Corp.
T. Rowe Price Group Inc., a large News Corp shareholder, raised concerns with the company and its board about how such a deal would value News Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
In a letter to News Corp’s board, shareholder Irenic Capital wrote that “a combination with Fox does not serve News Corp’s strategic goals." The letter also noted that “Fox is subject to litigation that may result in billions in costs."
In a statement Tuesday, Irenic Capital co-founder Adam Katz said, “This is the right decision. Looking ahead, News Corp has an opportunity to create substantial value for its owners."
Special committees of the Fox Corp. and News Corp boards that had been set up to review the proposed merger have been dissolved, the companies said.
Mr. Murdoch is executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox Corp. His son Lachlan Murdoch is co-chairman of News Corp and executive chairman and chief executive of Fox. The Murdoch family trust has a roughly 39% voting stake in News Corp and about a 42% voting stake in Fox Corp., according to securities filings from the companies.
For a deal to have moved forward, a majority of the non-Murdoch-family shareholders would have had to approve it.