“Till last year, urban was ahead and rural grew between 2.5% and 3% (for the full year in volume terms). Urban is seeing some fluctuation and it remains where it is," K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar, said in an interview with Mint in Mumbai. “As far as rural is concerned, I think all the factors are working in its favour—monsoons, minimum support price for crops, non-farm employment is good. All the factors which can contribute to the macroeconomics of rural areas are now good. The last time rural was ahead of urban was 2020."