Rural jobs scheme, direct benefit transfers causing labour shortages: L&T chair

According to a report published in The Hindu, Subrahmanyan highlighted the challenges in getting labourers to move to centres of economic activity, apart from the high rates of attrition that is also frequent. "This means, for employing 400,000 labourers, we employed 1.6 million labourers. We have a database of 4 million people with us, their names, their Jan Dhan bank account, their Aadhaar number, the village they come from, their skillsets. There is a site in the western part of the country, where I am supposed to mobilise 50,000 labourers. I need people, but they are not willing to come," he said at the CII Mystic South Global Linkages Summit in Chennai on Tuesday.