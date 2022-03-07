Russia-Ukraine conflict to impact global supply chains: Moody's

The transportation industry will also bear the brunt as it has the highest energy intensity of all major industries. The shipping costs skyrocketed over 300% in 2021 due to the pandemic, as border and ports were closed around the world. Due to the scarcity of new containers, the shipping costs will continue to be elevated. Transportation and logistics are key to a wide range of industries from processed food to advanced industrial manufacturing and affect especially those that rely on inputs from many different parts of the world. Finally, if energy extraction is upstream, and freight and transportation midstream, the impact of the military conflict will also be felt in industries that are downstream, where oil and gas are refined and used to make rubber, preservatives, plastics, containers, and many other products that play an important role in the agricultural and medical fields.