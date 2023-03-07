RV market slows as inflation, rising rates cool demand
- Recreational-vehicle maker Thor Industries cuts sales outlook
Thor Industries Inc. cut its sales and earnings outlook as Americans hold off on buying new recreational vehicles amid persistent inflation and rising interest rates.
The RV maker, based in Elkhart, Ind., posted steeper-than-expected declines in sales and profit for the recently ended quarter, as customers shied away from big purchases at dealerships. Thor throttled production of its RVs in an effort to match sagging demand and keep costs in check.
The company said that the recent sharp slowdown in sales “is proof that our consumer is being impacted by elevated prices, higher interest rates and inflation that hits their pocketbooks every day."
The news weighed on shares of companies across the RV space, including rival manufacturers, retailers and parts suppliers. Thor stock slipped 5% in morning trading Tuesday while Winnebago Industries Inc. shares dropped 4.6%. Shares of parts supplier Patrick Industries Inc. decreased 2.4%.
Demand for RVs surged from 2020 through much of 2022 as many Americans bought their first RVs and others upgraded as they hit the road in place of international travel during the pandemic.
Sales of RVs surged during that period and manufacturers struggled to keep dealership lots stocked.
In recent months, though, rampant inflation has spurred many Americans to reassess their budgets and pull back on big-ticket items. Rising interest rates have also increased the cost of financing large purchases.
RV sales have long been seen as a leading indicator of the health of the American consumer. Multiyear drops in shipments have preceded several recent recessions.
For the fiscal second quarter, which ended Jan. 31, Thor reported a profit of $27.1 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $266.6 million, or $4.79 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 99 cents a share.
Sales tumbled 39.4% in the quarter to $2.35 billion, below the $2.43 billion that analysts were expecting.
For the rest of its fiscal year, Thor cut its sales guidance by $1 billion on the top and bottom ends of the range to a forecast of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion. The second half of Thor’s fiscal year is historically the busy selling season in the RV industry. The fiscal second quarter is typically a replenishment period, when Thor ships more of its vehicles out to dealers.
The company also cut its earnings estimates to a range of $5.50 a share to $6.50 a share, down from $7.40 a share to $8.70 a share.
Thor said it has so far seen strong trends at the spring RV trade shows, but that attendance hasn’t translated into sales at dealerships. The company still believes that the recent pullback will be temporary, and that over the long term, the industry will hold on to customers who bought their first RVs during the pandemic.
The readout from Thor echoes downbeat sentiments offered by other RV companies in recent weeks. Last month, Camping World Holdings Inc., which owns a chain of RV dealerships, posted a double-digit decline in same-store new vehicle sales for the fourth quarter. The company also cut nearly 1,000 jobs.
“The first quarter has, quite frankly, not taken off as the industry had hoped," Camping World Chief Executive Marcus Lemonis said at the time. He said customers are shopping around more when considering buying an RV and are expecting larger discounts.
Winnebago is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on March 22.
Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com