SaaS unicorn LeadSquared shifts focus to BFSI, aims for 50% revenue contribution

LeadSquared, the WestBridge Capital-backed SaaS unicorn, is focusing on the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical, expecting it to contribute 50% of the startup's revenue in the next 24 months, pulling ahead of its two other key streams – edtech and healthcare.

“BFSI can contribute 40%-50%. Education as a vertical will keep growing, but its share as part of the revenue may come down to about 20% or so," LeadSquared co-founder and chief operating officer Prashant Singh told Mint in an interview.

LeadSquared automates sales and marketing to make selling to customers easier for teams within enterprises. The company said it has so far raised $188 million across 10 funding rounds.

The company entered the unicorn club – startups valued at over $1 billion – in 2022, when it received $153 million in a Series C round led by WestBridge Capital. The startup's marquee investors include mid-market private equity firm Gaja Capital and Stakeboat Capital.

Currently, the revenue share between BFSI and edtech is split equally at roughly 30%, healthcare makes up 10%, and the rest goes to other sectors. The company's clients include LIC Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Practo, College Vidya and Bajaj, according to LeadSquared's website.

The decision to focus on BFSI is rooted in the sheer potential of customer outreach that the likes of insurance companies, brokerages, wealth management service companies and banks do on a regular basis. BFSI has been a fast adopter of technology, which means that if startups can solve a problem for them, they're not only likely to have repeat customers, but they're also the ones that can pay.

“They're very strong balance sheet companies so we don't have the risk of a customer going down, like what was happening in edtech at the end," Singh said.

The sales and marketing automation platform began increasing its focus on the BFSI segment in 2022, at around the time edtech was collapsing. When edtech was doing well, LeadSquared's clients in the sector included Byju's, Vedantu and Unacademy.

“What we did with edtech in the past, we're doing with BFSI today," said Singh.

Global business

LeadSquared operates mainly in India and the US, with India contributing 70% of the revenue, the US 25% and the rest from other regions. The company entered the Middle East two quarters ago to capitalise on the region's increasingly tech and AI-first policies as it seeks to move away from its dependence on oil.

“Having an office in Dubai gives us a footing in South Africa and the African continent without having a presence in that region," Singh said.

Although there was an increase in requests from nations in Africa such as Kenya and Nigeria, some of the deals didn't materialise on account of clients wanting on-premises solutions, which wasn't feasible at the time. It's why LeadSquared expects to shuffle its revenue mix. The company has decided to focus on the US business to bring its revenue contribution up and bring in more from the business in the Middle East.

“The split we want to see is 60% from India, 35% from the US and 5% from the Middle East," said Singh.

LeadSquared hasn't entered Southeast Asia yet, viewing the region’s nations as solitary markets. The company will explore them once it’s confident about its footing in its three core regions.

“There's enough to be done in these three markets. It's a matter of focus and bandwidth as well," he said.

Going public

The company is said to be gearing up for an initial public offering within 12 to 18 months. However, the leadership is clear that the company intends to hit $100 million ( ₹874 crore) in revenue before they head to the public markets.

The company closed FY24 at ₹279.3 crore, up 9.1% from ₹256 crore in FY23. LeadSquared is yet to file its FY25 numbers with the ministry of corporate affairs.

“An IPO is one of the possibilities for the company. Among all possibilities, it’s the strongest, but confirming that it’s down the line within 18 months isn't correct," Singh said.