SaaS unicorn LeadSquared shifts focus to BFSI, aims for 50% revenue contribution
The decision to focus on BFSI is rooted in the sheer potential of customer outreach by the likes of insurance companies, brokerages, wealth management services and retail banking.
LeadSquared, the WestBridge Capital-backed SaaS unicorn, is focusing on the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical, expecting it to contribute 50% of the startup's revenue in the next 24 months, pulling ahead of its two other key streams – edtech and healthcare.