Can Sachin Bansal get Navi to deliver?
Mansi Verma 11 min read 20 May 2025, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryA long-delayed IPO, a fast-evolving regulatory landscape, rising internal churn…Sachin Bansal has a lot on his plate at fintech Navi. Can he still script a second act as iconic as his first?
Mumbai: In the crowded and competitive world of Indian fintech, few names stand out quite like Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, once the posterboy of India’s startup boom. The 2005 IIT-Delhi graduate had quit his job at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2007 to start Flipkart with Binny Bansal from a modest apartment in Bengaluru. Five years later, it became India’s first e-commerce company to hit a billion-dollar valuation, following a $150 million funding round led by South Africa’s Naspers and ICONIQ Capital. By the time Bansal exited 11 years later, Flipkart was valued at $21 billion.
