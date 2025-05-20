Can Sachin Bansal get Navi to deliver?

“Starting Flipkart wasn’t about building a massive, multi-billion dollar company from day one. In fact, around 2009, our first pitch to Accel Partners projected that we could become a $100 million company in 10 years. That was our mindset back then," said Bansal. Flipkart is aiming to go public in India as soon as next year, with an IPO valuation target of $60 billion to $70 billion.