ITC veteran Sachin Sahay frontrunner in CEO race at Birla Opus
Sachin Sahay, ITC Ltd's sales operations head, is likely to become CEO of Birla Opus, succeeding Rakshit Hargave. Sahay has 23 years of experience at ITC and will face challenges in a competitive paints market. Hargave has joined Britannia as CEO after his departure.
Mumbai: Sachin Sahay, executive vice-president—sales operations at ITC Ltd, has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as chief executive officer of the Aditya Birla Group-backed Birla Opus, the disruptor in India’s ₹70,000-crore paints market, according to two people aware of the development.