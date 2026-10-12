Medical devices maker SMT in talks for ₹200 crore pre-IPO round

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) is in talks to raise ₹175-200 crore in a pre-IPO round led by existing and new investors, ahead of its public listing later this week. The listing is expected to deliver significant gains to early backers, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The existing investor group led by Samara Capital, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund is expected to participate in the round alongside new investors, including 360One Asset, WhiteOak Capital and Malabar Capital, the people said.