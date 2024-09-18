Sahara small depositors get some relief as govt raises refund limit to ₹50,000 from ₹10,000. Details here

  • So far, the government has released 370 crore to 4.29 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published18 Sep 2024, 08:30 PM IST
The central government has increased the refund cap for Sahara Group depositors to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000.
The central government has increased the refund cap for Sahara Group depositors to ₹50,000.

The central government has increased the refund amount limit for small depositors of Sahara Group Cooperative Societies to 50,000 from 10,000, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing a senior cooperation ministry official.

"With an increase in the limit of the refund amount to 50,000, about 1,000 crore payment will be made in the next 10 days," the report quoted the senior official as saying.

The government raised the limit to 50,000 for small depositors last week, according to the report.

The government has released 370 crore to 4.29 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal so far.

The government is critically examining the claims of depositors before disbursing the refund amount.

Following a Supreme Court directive issued on March 29, 2023, an amount of 5,000 crore was transferred to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) from the Sebi-Sahara Refund Account on May 19, 2023.

The CRCS-Sahara refund portal was introduced on July 18, 2023. It aims to allow genuine depositors of Sahara Group's four multi-state cooperative societies to submit claims for refunds of their deposits.

Refund of claims examined by judge

The refund of claims is digitally examined by Justice R Subhash Reddy, a Supreme Court judge.

 

The cooperative societies under this initiative include Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Lucknow; Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Bhopal; Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Hyderabad and Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Kolkata.

In September 2020, the CRCS requested a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to look into investments in these four cooperatives linked to the Sahara Group.

CRCS has got almost 15,000 complaints against the group. It is alleged that these cooperative societies have raised about 86,000 crore, according to a Mint report on November 15, 2023.

Recently, Sahara Group has been in the news as the Supreme Court has directed the company to reveal information on its current executives, shareholders and its unencumbered properties that may raise up to 10,000 crore, Mint reported on September 4.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Sahara small depositors get some relief as govt raises refund limit to ₹50,000 from ₹10,000. Details here

