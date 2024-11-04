Data check: Why C-suite salaries jumped in FY24—and did staff pay keep pace?
Summary
- The median pay for listed companies’ top leaders jumped 8.6% to ₹5.7 crore in 2023-24, showed a Mint analysis. This was likely due to a strong net profit growth of nearly 29%, though the average employee in these companies continued to get moderate salary hikes.
Astronomical corner-office pay packages have sparked debate worldwide, including in India. A Mint analysis of India's largest listed companies reveals that median remuneration for top executives grew by 8.6% in FY24, marking a slowdown compared to FY23. . In several cases, the hikes aligned with the companies’ performance, but the salary gap with staff was stark in many companies, highlighting a larger issue.