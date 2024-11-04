Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Data check: Why C-suite salaries jumped in FY24—and did staff pay keep pace?

Data check: Why C-suite salaries jumped in FY24—and did staff pay keep pace?

Manjul Paul

  • The median pay for listed companies’ top leaders jumped 8.6% to 5.7 crore in 2023-24, showed a Mint analysis. This was likely due to a strong net profit growth of nearly 29%, though the average employee in these companies continued to get moderate salary hikes.

Over the last five years, the median pay for executive directors at Nifty 500 companies has surged: from 3.8 crore in FY19 to 5.7 crore in FY24. (Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

Astronomical corner-office pay packages have sparked debate worldwide, including in India. A Mint analysis of India's largest listed companies reveals that median remuneration for top executives grew by 8.6% in FY24, marking a slowdown compared to FY23. . In several cases, the hikes aligned with the companies’ performance, but the salary gap with staff was stark in many companies, highlighting a larger issue.

Astronomical corner-office pay packages have sparked debate worldwide, including in India. A Mint analysis of India's largest listed companies reveals that median remuneration for top executives grew by 8.6% in FY24, marking a slowdown compared to FY23. . In several cases, the hikes aligned with the companies’ performance, but the salary gap with staff was stark in many companies, highlighting a larger issue.

The analysis covered 744 executive directors, including 700 senior leaders such as managing directors and chairpersons, across 491 of the Nifty 500 companies.

The analysis covered 744 executive directors, including 700 senior leaders such as managing directors and chairpersons, across 491 of the Nifty 500 companies.

Corporate elite

India’s highest-paid CEOs hail from sectors like IT, banking and financial services, and auto, with three of the top earners also being company promoters.

Read this | From Wipro to LTIMindtree, IT employees irked by another delay in salary hikes

Over the last five years, the median pay for executive directors at Nifty 500 companies has surged: from 3.8 crore in FY19 to 5.7 crore in FY24. While the pandemic temporarily slowed pay growth, the rate is now rebounding towards pre-covid levels.

C-suite vs main street

The analysis revealed a trend where director pay hikes were somewhat aligned with company performance. A positive correlation was observed between increased profits of Nifty 500 companies and director remuneration, with pandemic-induced disruptions as an exception.

More here | At Flipkart, merit-based payouts push out salary hikes in increment season

But, here’s the catch. The stark compensation gap between directors and average employees shows a huge divide, with directors’ pay packages reaching over 1,000 times the median remuneration of employees in some cases. The disparity between the C-suite and employee pay rise is also of concern.

Crorepati club

The overall rising trend of executive pay increases in India also reflects in the growing club of those corporate directors who make more than 1 crore in a year. In FY24, 27% of the sample crossed the mark, compared with 26% in FY23. This represents a steady increase since FY18, when the share was at 24%, though it remained flat during the pandemic years.

Gender pay gap

Despite gradual progress, the gender pay gap remains pronounced in corporate boardrooms. Over the past five financial years, the number of women directors has risen, yet men continue to hold the majority of board positions, sustaining a significant disparity in compensation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist specializing in data-driven narratives. With a deep interest in analysis and research, she is passionate about transforming raw data into compelling stories. While she has covered various beats throughout her journalism career, her primary focus lies in investigating climate change issues.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.