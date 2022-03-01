NEW DELHI : Wholesale dispatches of passenger cars and commercial vehicles saw a positive momentum in February, with most manufacturers reporting some easing of stresses in semi-conductor supplies and healthy domestic and export demand. For two-wheelers and tractors, however, domestic dispatches remained muted In the absence of robust demand and a high-base effect from last year. Wholesale dispatches are vehicles that manufacturers ship to dealers.

Total passenger vehicle sales were marginally lower for Maruti Suzuki in February on a yearly basis, at 164056 units, compared to 164469 units in February last year. Maruti is the country’s largest passenger car maker and largest seller of entry-level mini cars, sales of which were lower by almost 18% this month.

While domestic sales were impacted by semi-conductor shortages, the automaker more than doubled its share of exports in February, jumping to 24021 units.

Total PV sales fell by 14% for Hyundai to 53159 units, while exports too declined by 10% for the South Korean automaker.

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, however, recorded strong double digit growth in passenger car dispatches last month, with sales up by 47% and 80% respectively, led by high demand for SUVs.

Commercial vehicle production also increased in the double digits aided by a demand rebound across segments. Sales of Light commercial vehicles and electric three-wheelers also grew in the double digits.

Total commercial vehicle sales were up 11% for Tata Motors, 119% for Mahindra and Mahindra (including three-wheelers and electric three-wheelers), 7% for Ashok Leyland and 7.3% for Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles in the month of February on a year-on-year basis. The growth comes on the back of a low base and improving demand for I&LCVs.

While commercial vehicles and passenger cars showed better volumes in February, wholesale dispatches for tractors and two-wheelers were lower due to dampened consumer sentiment in rural India, and also a high base effect.

Tractor volumes were shrank by almost 46% for Escorts, and 27% for Mahindra & Mahindra.

Despite strong demand, sales of premium motorcycles were also impacted by semi-conductor shortages. Sales for premium motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield fell by 15% in February. Scooter sales of TVS Motor Company fell to 86,616 units last month compared to 95,525 units in February 2021. According to the company, shortage in supply of semiconductors impacted the production and sales of its premium two-wheelers. TVS’s overall sales fell 5% in February on a yearly basis, while motorcycle sales grew 5% and exports grew 6%.

