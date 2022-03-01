Sales of passenger cars, trucks up in February

Despite strong demand, sales of premium motorcycles were also impacted by semi-conductor shortages. Sales for premium motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield fell by 15% in February. Scooter sales of TVS Motor Company fell to 86,616 units last month compared to 95,525 units in February 2021. According to the company, shortage in supply of semiconductors impacted the production and sales of its premium two-wheelers. TVS’s overall sales fell 5% in February on a yearly basis, while motorcycle sales grew 5% and exports grew 6%.