Salesforce has to prove software’s staying power in AI age

As such, Salesforce is now the largest company under a growing cloud of existential worry about the future of software businesses in the age of AI. The ability of generative-AI services to produce workable computer code on command could theoretically kill the need for dedicated software companies, if people without coding talent can simply ask an AI chatbot to generate software for any specific task. Salesforce shares have slumped about 25% so far this year, the worst performance of any tech company with a market cap over $100 billion, according to FactSet data.