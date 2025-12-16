Why Indian IT firms are spending billions to gain Salesforce expertise
San Francisco-based Salesforce Inc develops software to manage client inventory tracking, sales, ticket resolutions, and data entry. It even tracks marketing campaigns and keeps a log of customer engagements. But what makes it so important for Indian IT services providers?
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s takeover of Coastal Cloud in its largest acquisition since going public wasn’t a one-off—it is the seventeenth such buyout of a Salesforce-centric firm by an Indian software services provider in the past decade. Yet, the focus on creating products for Salesforce systems has become increasingly vital as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes businesses.