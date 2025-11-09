Salon chains feel the heat from home service platforms, dermatology clinics
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 6 min read 09 Nov 2025, 11:31 am IST
Summary
The beauty service market in India is changing: tech-powered home service providers such as Urban Company are gaining traction and specialized skin clinics are sprouting up. Traditional salons maintain their value but the two new segments are fast gobbling up share of the growth in business.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Patrons at salons would have felt the occasional sting of a burn or a nick under a careless pair of hands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story