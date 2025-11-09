For Urban Company, the story is only beginning. In its recent initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, new economy researcher Redseer noted that the overall size of India’s beauty and wellness services market is estimated to be ₹56,500 crore to 58,500 crore in 2024, with a 9-10% compound annual growth rate projected through 2029. The amount was more or less equally split between female and male beauty segments, with the former marginally higher. Haircare dominates female beauty services, comprising nearly 69% of the segment. (Urban Company raised ₹1,900 crore in the September IPO.)