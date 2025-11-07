Samara plans to fully exit beauty brand ESME Consumer, appoints banker
Summary
Samara Capital plans to sell its 100% holding in personal care company ESME Consumer, with Jefferies facilitating the process. Valuation expected is in the $175-225 million range. A public listing may be considered if the sale plans fail. ESME reported an Ebitda loss as revenues declined in FY24.
Mumbai: Samara Capital, an India-focused mid-tier private equity firm, has initiated plans to exit ESME Consumer, a personal care and beauty products company it owns wholly, two persons familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story