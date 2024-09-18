Amazon India appoints Samir Kumar to replace Manish Tiwary as India head

  • Kumar joined Amazon in 1999 and was a part of the original team that planned and launched Amazon.in in 2013.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published18 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Kumar will assume operational responsibility for India from 1 October, Amazon said.
Kumar will assume operational responsibility for India from 1 October, Amazon said.

Samir Kumar, Amazon’s vice president of international consumer business based in Washington, is set to take over as the ecommerce giant’s country manager for India, a month after Manish Tiwary stepped down from the role.

The new role will be in addition to his current responsibility of leading Amazon’s consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa and Turkey, the firm said in a blog post on Wednesday. 

Kumar joined Amazon in 1999 and was a part of the original team that planned and launched Amazon.in in 2013. He is working closely with Tiwary on the transition, and will assume operational responsibility for India from 1 October, Amazon said.

Also read: Did Amazon break India's competition law? The suspense is building

Tiwary stepped down as Amazon’s country manager for India in August to pursue other opportunities, ending an eight-year association with the ecommerce major.

Amazon India has made changes to its leadership team, with Saurabh Srivastava (categories), Harsh Goyal (everyday essentials), Amit Nanda (marketplace), and Aastha Jain (growth initiatives) now reporting to Kumar. Kishore Thota (emerging markets shopping experience) will report directly to Amit Agarwal, senior vice president of emerging markets.

Key market

Amazon’s India arm continues to face stiff competition from Walmart-owned Flipkart and tier 2-focused Meesho in India’s growing e-commerce market. The market is currently valued at $70 billion and is forecast to grow to $325 billion by 2030, driven by increasing internet penetration and smartphone users.

Also read: E-commerce is impacting Indian jobs and consumer welfare

India has turned out to be a key market for Amazon, prompting greater investment over the past few years. In February the US entity invested about $100 million in Amazon Seller Services. Tiwary said last year that the tech giant had digitised more than two million small businesses in India in 2022 alone, and was on course to achieve its target of digitising 10 million of them by 2025.

“India remains an important priority for Amazon, and I am super excited about the opportunity ahead as we continue to transform lives and livelihoods. We have a strong local leadership bench and, along with Samir’s experience across emerging markets, I am even more optimistic about our future plans to deliver for customers and the business in India,” Agarwal said.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesAmazon India appoints Samir Kumar to replace Manish Tiwary as India head

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    211.75
    11:04 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    4 (1.93%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    291.75
    11:04 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.8 (-0.95%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.40
    11:04 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    0.35 (0.26%)

    NTPC

    417.45
    11:04 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HEG

    2,321.00
    11:02 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    209.5 (9.92%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,408.45
    11:01 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    192.45 (8.68%)

    Graphite India

    577.05
    11:02 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    42.05 (7.86%)

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,560.00
    11:02 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    359.7 (6.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue