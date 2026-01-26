Samsung Nears Nvidia’s Approval for Key HBM4 AI Memory Chips

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is getting close to securing certification from Nvidia Corp. for the latest version of its AI memory chip, called HBM4, making progress in narrowing the gap with rival SK Hynix Inc.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company has entered the final qualification phase with Nvidia, after supplying its initial samples to the US chipmaker in September, according to people familiar with the matter. Nvidia uses vast quantities of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, to enable its AI accelerators.

Advertisement

Samsung is preparing for mass production of HBM4 in February, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private. The company will be ready to ship soon, though exact timing is not yet clear. Its shares gained as much as 3.2% in Seoul on Monday before paring gains, while SK Hynix’s stock slid by about the same amount.

A Samsung representative declined to comment.

Samsung trails SK Hynix and Micron Technology Inc. at the forefront of AI memory, but all three companies have seen their shares surge dramatically in recent weeks as the AI rush has produced a shortage of memory for the broader electronics industry. Between them, the three leading memory chip manufacturers have gained roughly $900 billion in market value since the start of September.

Advertisement

Investor hopes are now rising that Samsung may be able to join its rivals in supplying components for Nvidia’s upcoming flagship Rubin processors. So far, Nvidia has leaned most heavily on SK Hynix for the most sophisticated memory chips it pairs with its top-of-the-line AI accelerators.

The Korea Economic Daily reported earlier Samsung is slated to begin HBM4 shipments to Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. next month. Both Samsung and SK Hynix are slated to hold their earnings calls on Thursday, and they are expected to discuss progress on their HBM4 chips.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com