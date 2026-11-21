Samsung Electronics has announced major leadership changes while retaining its existing two-CEO management structure. Vice Chairman Young Hyun Jun and President TM Roh will continue leading their respective divisions. However, both executives will no longer directly manage their additional business units.

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The company announced its annual president-level reshuffle for 2027 on November 20. The changes involve six executives, including three promotions to president and three changes in responsibilities.

Samsung has appointed Sang Joon Hwang to lead its Memory Business. Won-Joon Choi will take charge of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business. The appointments allow Samsung's two CEOs to concentrate on broader growth strategies.

Jun will focus on future businesses, including semiconductor foundry operations. Meanwhile, Roh will pursue emerging opportunities, particularly robotics and other growth areas.

Hwang's appointment ends nearly two years of combined leadership within Samsung's semiconductor operations. Jun had managed the Device Solutions (DS) Division since May 2024. He additionally assumed responsibility for the Memory Business in November 2024.

Hwang previously headed Memory Development and DRAM Development. His promotion recognises contributions towards improving Samsung's competitiveness in DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). He will continue overseeing DRAM Development alongside his new responsibilities.

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Won-Joon Choi will replace Roh as head of Samsung's MX Business. Choi previously served as chief operating officer and head of development within the smartphone division.

Before joining Samsung in 2016, Choi worked at Qualcomm. He subsequently held several important product development positions. His responsibilities included developing major smartphones such as the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold8.

Roh will continue to head the Device eXperience (DX) Division and the RX Business Promotion Office. He assumed leadership of DX following Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee's death in April 2025.

Semiconductor leadership changes Samsung also appointed Sangyeun Cho as president and head of its System LSI Business. Cho previously led Device Solutions Americas and managed important semiconductor customer relationships. He replaces Park Yong-in and will focus on restructuring operations and securing customers.

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Meanwhile, Jong Myeong Lee becomes the DS Division chief technology officer and the head of the Semiconductor Research Institute. He replaces Song Jae-hyuk in these positions.

Lee previously supervised advanced process development for DRAM, NAND and foundry operations. His appointment highlights Samsung's focus on overcoming semiconductor manufacturing challenges.

The leadership changes mark a shift towards specialised management across Samsung's major businesses. They also provide senior executives greater freedom to pursue future technologies.

Samsung plans to announce further executive appointments and organisational changes soon. These announcements will cover executive vice presidents and lower management positions.

The restructuring separates daily business management from broader corporate leadership responsibilities. Samsung expects its revised structure to support technological development and future expansion.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.