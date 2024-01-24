Samsung targets premium users

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung India to focus on the upper spectrum of premium customers with its first online-to-offline store in Mumbai, spanning 8,000 sq. ft and featuring all of the electronics major’s products under one roof, as it aims to increase its sales from the offline market.

Samsung India D2C business senior director Sumit Walia said that premium segment was contributing two-thirds of total sales coming from its own brand stores offline, which he said would get elevated with the integration of AI and Gen AI.

“AI showcases and puts in perspective the kind of experiences consumers can get from a fully connected ecosystem of devices and consumer goods," he said, noting that the Mumbai store will provide buyers the option of personalized skins printed on the go by AI enabled consoles, on accessories of users’ choice.

Walia also added that the store will have at any time 1200 units or models across categories and prices available for consumers to buy which can be accessed through Samsung’s online platform. The models, of smartphone, TV, washing machine or any other product, will also be available for delivery anywhere across the country.

"This will address the issue of availability in any city, even if the purchase takes place at our brand store here," he added. A two-hour delivery at the store for products bought at the Samsung online portal.

The Mumbai store, located at the Jio World Plaza where Apple opened its first retail store in the country, will also have eight lifestyle zones ranging from gaming and entertainment to art and yoga to cooking and laundry management, where the South Korean brand’s products will be showcased.

“Today’s customers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are seeking premium products and unique experiences. They want to interact with the brand and its products, touch, feel and create. This is what Samsung BKC is all about. We have curated never seen before experiences in eight unique zones that include all our AI experiences to excite people across segments. Here, customers will get a feel of our expansive connected devices ecosystem and our cutting edge technology," said Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

"Samsung BKC will also organize Learn @ Samsung workshops, bringing together Samsung's innovations with people's passions," he said.

