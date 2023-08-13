Samsung to get up to ₹600 cr as phone manufacturing PLI3 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:30 PM IST
This would be the largest payout ever under the scheme, the first in a series of similar schemes rolled out to incentivize domestic manufacturing
NEW DELHI : The Union government is likely to disburse up to ₹600 crore to South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd for the first year under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phone manufacturing, three people aware of the development said.
