NEW DELHI : The Union government is likely to disburse up to ₹600 crore to South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd for the first year under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phone manufacturing, three people aware of the development said.

This would be the largest payout ever under the scheme, the first in a series of similar schemes rolled out to incentivize domestic manufacturing.

The government may release the incentive amount by the month-end, the first of the three officials said, while the second official said the decision to release it was taken at the top levels of the government after due consideration. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The internal committee of the ministry of electronics and information technology has agreed to give out the pending incentives from the first year of the PLI scheme," the first official said. “The discrepancies that were identified earlier have been resolved by the company," he added, noting that the amount could be in the vicinity of ₹500-600 crore.

Samsung had claimed incentives of about ₹900 crore on generating revenues of about ₹15,000 crore from smartphone sales in FY21, the first year of mobile phone manufacturing that began in August 2020. It was the only company that achieved the targets set for claiming the incentives, while others that struggled after the pandemic outbreak could not. Pre-conditions of the scheme included a minimum of ₹250 crore investment in the first fiscal, followed by similar amounts in each of the subsequent three fiscal years. Additionally, companies needed to produce incremental goods, such as mobile phones with an invoice value of ₹15,000 and above, worth ₹4,000 crore, ₹8,000 crore, ₹15,000 crore, ₹20,000 crore, and finally, ₹25,000 crore over five consecutive years.

The terms are different for local handset makers, which must invest ₹50 crore in each of the first four fiscal years and achieve ₹500 crore of incremental sales for each of the five fiscal years to qualify for the same incentives.

The government had held on to incentives for Samsung, claiming there were discrepancies in the invoicing, where phones that were priced below the threshold of $200 or ₹15,000 were also included in the revenue on which the total incentives are calculated. The quantum of incentives was reduced significantly, which was contested by Samsung.

“Discussions with the government were going on for some time, and clarity on the invoicing was also provided, which is why the government has agreed to give out the incentives after the delay," said a third person, a senior executive aware of the development said.

Queries sent to a spokesperson for Samsung Electronics India and the ministry of electronics and information technology, which is the nodal body for the disbursal of incentives under the PLI scheme for mobile phone manufacturing, remained unanswered.

The decision to disburse incentives comes against the backdrop of a Mint report in July citing an official at the Korean International Trade Association as saying that the Indian government had unfairly withheld PLI incentives meant to be given out to Korean companies without naming Samsung.

Under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, which includes mobile phone and component manufacturing, the government had agreed to give incentives to 32 firms in the first two rounds as of September 2021. Samsung was one of the 10 firms selected for the scheme in the first round, which was open till July 2020. The PLI scheme attracted leading global firms, including Foxconn, Pegatron, Rising Star and Wistron, while local players such as Lava, Micromax, Optiemus, United Telelinks Neolyncs and Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, also participated in this scheme.

This is among the most successful PLI schemes of the government, where ₹6,600 crore worth of investments have come in as of March 2023, generating production of ₹3 trillion and exports of ₹1.3 trillion while employing over 60,000 people, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry. The total incentive outlay for the scheme will FY27 has been kept at ₹38,645 crore.

Of the total 14 PLI schemes in operation, the mobile and electronics PLI scheme has received the largest share of disbursal of incentives as of March 2023. Commerce ministry data showed that ₹1,649 crore were given out as incentives under the scheme from the total disbursement of ₹2,874 crore issued for all PLI schemes combined.