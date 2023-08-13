Samsung to get up to 600 cr as phone manufacturing PLI

Samsung had claimed incentives of about ₹900 crore on generating revenues of about ₹15,000 crore from smartphone sales in FY21, the first year of mobile phone manufacturing that began in August 2020. It was the only company that achieved the targets set for claiming the incentives, while others that struggled after the pandemic outbreak could not. Pre-conditions of the scheme included a minimum of ₹250 crore investment in the first fiscal, followed by similar amounts in each of the subsequent three fiscal years. Additionally, companies needed to produce incremental goods, such as mobile phones with an invoice value of ₹15,000 and above, worth ₹4,000 crore, ₹8,000 crore, ₹15,000 crore, ₹20,000 crore, and finally, ₹25,000 crore over five consecutive years.