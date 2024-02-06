Sanghi-Adani deal: Proxy adviser gives thumbs-up for related-party transactions
InGovern said although the sale price as part of the deal would be below market benchmarks, the transaction would ensure higher capacity utilisation for Sanghi Industries
Mumbai: Cement maker Sanghi Industries Ltd has received support from proxy advisory firm InGovern for its proposals to purchase bulk coal from Adani Enterprises Ltd as well as sell cement it produces in bulk to Ambuja Cements Ltd and its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message