NEW DELHI : Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has appointed Sanjay Sharma as the Director (Solar) on its board.

Sharma was so far, the Executive Director of the state-run company.

"The President is pleased to appoint Sanjay Sharma, Executive Director (ED), SEBI as Director (Solar) in the board of SECI with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till 28.02.2027 i.e. date of his superannuation, or until further orders," said an order from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on Monday.

The order further said that the terms and conditions regulating the appointment will be issued separately after receipt of his charge assumption.

SECI is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy set up on September 20, 2011 to facilitate the implementation of National Solar Mission and to achieve its. It is the only central PSU dedicated to the solar energy sector.

It is a major player amid the government's massive push for renewable energy, in several aspects including solar and green hydrogen.

Last month, HPCL and SECI inked a pact for cooperation and collaboration in the field of renewable energy, electric mobility, and alternative fuels including the development of ESG Projects.

In December 2021, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI to supply 4.66 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power.

