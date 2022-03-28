Sanjay Sharma appointed director for solar on SECI board

"The President is pleased to appoint Sanjay Sharma, Executive Director (ED), SEBI as Director (Solar) in the board of SECI with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till 28.02.2027 i.e. date of his superannuation, or until further orders," said an order from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on Monday.

