Defence manufacturing startup Sanlayan in talks to raise $35-40 million at $200 million valuation

Defence-focused electronics manufacturer Sanlayan has begun the process to raise $35-40 million as it looks to be valued at $150-200 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Defence-focused electronics manufacturer Sanlayan has begun the process to raise $35-40 million as it looks to be valued at $150-200 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.
“The company launched the fundraising effort just a few weeks ago,” said one of the persons cited above, asking that they remain unnamed as the discussions are private. “They've only just begun to start speaking with some growth investors that are eyeing defence investments.”
“The company launched the fundraising effort just a few weeks ago,” said one of the persons cited above, asking that they remain unnamed as the discussions are private. “They've only just begun to start speaking with some growth investors that are eyeing defence investments.”
The fundraise comes at a time when Indian deeptech companies have been aggressively raising money, particularly those that have achieved some scale. So far this year, the sector has raised $2.5 billion across 225 deals, compared with $1.6 billion across 480 rounds in 2025, according to Tracxn.
Notably, investors have put more money into early-stage and late-stage companies this year, compared with 2025, when investors wrote more cheques to seed-stage companies.
Sanlayan was first incorporated in 2023 and raised $4.4 million in a seed round led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Gemba Capital, OTP Ventures and Panthera Peak, according to Tracxn.
Queries sent to Jungle Ventures and Sanlayan did not elicit a response until press time.
Higher valuation
Sanlayan last raised money in June 2025 in a $22.4 million Series A round that valued the company at a post-money valuation of $64.5 million. The early-stage round was led by Jungle Ventures, an India and Southeast Asia-focused fund, with participation from RBA Finance, Gemba Capital and Singularity Capital. Public-market investor Ashish Kacholia also participated in the round.
“They're currently looking to be valued at $150-200 million, primarily because they've some defence contracts in hand. However, given that they're early in the fundraising process, that number is likely to change,” said the second person. “The raise is likely to see the company eyeing some potential acquisitions as well as spend on their research and development.”
The new infusion of capital at the above-mentioned valuation would represent a jump of 2.3x at the lower end and 3x at the upper end from Sanlayan's post-money valuation of $64.5 million in June 2025. The Bengaluru-based company said in a blog post from May this year that more than half its expenditure goes into R&D.
Sanlayan’s revenue in FY25 stood at $2.8 million, while losses stood at $493,000. The company’s FY26 financials were not immediately available.
Its competitors include Chennai-based Big Bang Boom Solutions, 360 ONE Asset-backed CoreEL Technologies, and signal-processing company Constelli.
Defence push
Last year, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the highest decision-making authority within the ministry of defence, authorised emergency procurement powers to the armed forces with an overall outer limit of ₹40,000 crore (around $4 billion).
This means that the government effectively authorised the army, navy and air force to fast-track multiple contracts, each worth up to ₹300 crore with companies. This effectively replaces the long-wound standard defence procurement process as defined by the DAC. The defence push came in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead.
In fact, such was the push that defence-tech startups saw a flurry of investments last year, with private investors pouring $288 million across 50 rounds, according to Tracxn. However, so far this year, funding has declined, with the sector raising $157 million across 24 rounds.
However, investors attribute this to the fact that there are more deals in the pipeline than last year, but they have not yet been announced.
“There's a lot of deals in the pipeline in the ecosystem. This is both in terms of volume of deals and size of rounds,” said Navneet Kaushik, founder of Jamwant Ventures, a defence-focused venture capital firm. “There's a early stage deals as well as some early-growth stage rounds taking place in the market.”
Financial service firm Motilal Oswal said in a note earlier this week that it expects defence ordering to improve. It said the sector has a strong pipeline despite weak ordering in Q2FY27.
“The opening up of missile production to Indian private players, along with approval for DRDO to transfer technologies for conventional missile systems to Indian industry for domestic production, could support greater private-sector participation and expand the addressable market,” it said in its note.