(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi SA’s $41 billion purchase of Insmed Inc. shows the high cost of waiting to plug the gaps in Big Pharma’s drug pipeline.

The French firm’s acquisition was the largest in a recent string of pharmaceutical takeovers, as US and European drugmakers rush to replace about $675 billion in annual sales set to lose patent protection by 2035, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

The price for Insmed is close to five times analysts’ estimated peak sales for its franchise of respiratory therapies, a high but necessary cost for Sanofi to gain new on-market and experimental drugs, said Jared Holz, a Mizuho strategist.

“The pharmaceutical sector is going through a golden age for deals, with a towering patent cliff driving a buying binge,” said Marek Poszepczynski, co-lead portfolio manager of the International Biotechnology Trust, who had Insmed in his top 10 holdings. “Deals in the $10 billion to $50 billion range we believe will carry on.”

Sanofi faced perhaps the starkest near-term need for fresh medicines after suffering a series of drug development flops ahead of the looming patent expiry for Dupixent, the asthma blockbuster that delivers about 40% of its sales.

By buying Insmed, new Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Belén Garijo gains two lung disease drugs that are already on the market, as well as access to a wider pipeline of rare-disease treatments. Dupixent will begin to lose patent protection starting in 2031.

Following the deal, the biggest near-term patent hits are coming for Merck & Co. — with cancer mega-blockbuster Keytruda — Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Pfizer Inc., said BI analyst John Murphy. All three have set out strategies to bridge the gap, he said.

Dupixent Challenge

“Sanofi is different,” Murphy said. “Not only did it have the Dupixent challenge, but its pipeline has not delivered anything of note for many years.”

Sanofi shares rose as much as 9% on Tuesday as investors embraced the move to expand the drug portfolio. The stock had lagged behind an index of industry peers following the disappointing trial results, and is now up 12% this year.

Dealmaking has been baked into the pharmaceutical industry, with drugs typically having only about a decade on the market before their patents start running out and revenue plunges with the entry of generic competition.

With companies’ own drug research generally not enough to fill the gap, the current industry ideal is to snap up promising medicines early in the development cycle, when they’re cheaper. However, the risk is also higher that early-stage medicines will fail in patient trials, and even if they don’t it can take years of costly investment to get them to market.

Sanofi’s acquisition of Insmed is the largest biopharma tie-up since Pfizer Inc. bought Seagen Inc. for $43 billion in late 2023. The value of transactions announced across pharmaceuticals and biotechnology globally has risen more than 50% to around $295 billion in 2026, on the back of $10 billion-plus transactions such as GSK Plc’s takeover of Nuvalent Inc. and Merck KGaA’s purchase of Bio-Techne Corp.

Most pharmaceutical CEOs today reject the idea of the transformative mega-mergers that reshaped the industry two decades ago, when Pfizer acquired Wyeth for $68 billion to become the world’s biggest drugmaker and Sanofi-Synthelabo bought rival Aventis for €54 billion ($59.2 billion). Instead they largely seek so-called bolt-on transactions, smaller tie-ups that add a narrow range of new medicines or a technology platform, or both.

Sanofi’s Insmed deal stretches the definition of bolt-ons, given that the size of the planned acquisition has been swelled by market gains of recent years as well as a 46% premium.

Not that the prospect of mega-deals has disappeared entirely, as shown by reports earlier this year that AstraZeneca Plc had explored an acquisition of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

For all its size, the Insmed deal builds out business areas Sanofi already had. Garijo emphasized on a call with reporters that Insmed is “part of a strategy that is already in motion,” calling it complementary. Sanofi’s three pillars of immunology, rare disease and vaccines are intact, she said.

Novo Nordisk A/S, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, is also facing a patent cliff in the 2030s as protections for its obesity and diabetes franchises expire. The company has said it will also pursue bolt-on acquisitions without ruling out a larger deal.

Cash for Deals

For Sanofi, splashing out on Insmed could be risky because it concentrates the company’s available firepower in a single asset, said Matthew Weston, an analyst with UBS AG. Weston had estimated prior to the announcement that the French company would have €35 billion to €40 billion available for dealmaking. Sanofi said on Tuesday it still has capacity for smaller purchases of early-stage medicines.

By contrast, Eli Lilly & Co. has deployed its billions from obesity blockbuster Zepbound on more than $20 billion in bolt-on acquisitions this year. Lilly’s focus is on compounds that have shown some promise in human trials but won’t launch until the 2030s, Jake Van Naarden, the drugmaker’s head of business development and oncology, said Monday.

Other drugmakers have already increased their debt and can now only afford deals in the $10 billion to $20 billion range, said Markus Manns, a portfolio manager at Union Investment Management GmbH. He predicted more acquisitions of small- to medium-sized biotech companies.

As dealmaking continues, the purchases may buoy other biotechs as investors look for opportunities, said Guy Bettschart-Ghassabi, a senior equity analyst at Bellevue Asset Management. The Sanofi deal “does free up a lot of capital from the Insmed holders, much of which will likely be reinvested in biotech,” he said.

--With assistance from Sonja Wind, Madison Muller, Robert Langreth and Fareed Sahloul.

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