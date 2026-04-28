Sapphire Foods bets on KFC value meals to drive traffic amid weak demand

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut in India, is stepping up a permanent value-pricing push at KFC to bring more customers into stores amid weak consumer demand. The move marks a shift in strategy from temporary promotions to discounting as the franchise operator prioritizes store traffic over immediate profitability.

“It’s not a promotion, this is a permanent value layer that we are building,” said chief executive officer Sanjay Purohit during the company’s March-quarter earnings call.

The strategy centres on cheaper burger meals, low-priced combos, and periodic buy-one-get-one (Bogo) offers on chicken buckets. It was first tested in about 150 stores during November and December, was expanded to around 200 outlets earlier this year, and is now live across most KFC locations.

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The company has not rolled this out in Tamil Nadu, where demand trends are stronger, and it is following a different playbook.

Purohit said the value push is part of a broader plan to bring in new customers—focusing on entry-level products in underpenetrated markets, while offering larger deals such as Bogo buckets in more mature ones to drive repeat orders.

Most of these offers are being pushed through dine-in and takeaway channels, which now account for 57% of sales, with some supplier support helping limit margin impact.

The company is currently prioritizing customer traffic over margins. “A marketing investment or a gross margin investment right now becomes secondary, as long as we can get positive same-store sales growth and transactions,” Purohit said.

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Looming over these operational shifts is a significant merger with Devyani International Ltd, set to create a 3,000-store giant. The deal, expected to close within 15 months, is designed to build scale—unlocking up to ₹350 crore in cost savings that could provide the combined entity the financial strength to sustain its price-war plan against global and local rivals.

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Key Takeaways KFC changes to permanent value pricing to boost traffic during demand slowdowns.

Sapphire prioritizes transaction volume over margins to ensure positive same-store sales growth.

Pizza Hut continues to struggle with declining revenue and falling same-store sales.

Planned merger with Devyani International aims to create a 3,000-store QSR giant.

Regional strength in Tamil Nadu provides a blueprint for future brand profitability.

Positive outlook Analysts see meaningful upside from the deal. “The merger is expected to unlock meaningful financial and operational synergies…with potential cost savings of 5–7% of base revenue, translating into ₹260–350 crore in the near term,” Kotak Securities said in a note. The combined scale could also strengthen sourcing and supply chain efficiencies, said the note.

Announced in January 2026, the all-share deal will combine the two largest franchise operators of KFC and Pizza Hut in India into a single entity. Devyani will issue 177 shares for every 100 shares of Sapphire.

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“With the merger, we think that this will enable a unified brand strategy and future-proof growth,” Purohit said.

KFC’s same-store sales rose 4% in the March quarter, or 6% adjusted for Navratri, its strongest performance in over three years. Digital ordering is also rising, with kiosks now installed in 73% of KFC outlets, typically driving higher average expenditure.

For FY26, KFC contributed a revenue of about ₹2,114 crore, while Pizza Hut India contributed around ₹507 crore, reflecting continued weakness in the latter. The company does not disclose brand-wise profitability.

For the March quarter, Sapphire Foods reported ₹790 crore revenue and a ₹12.6 crore loss, while for FY26 it reported ₹3,116 crore in revenue with a ₹32 crore net loss.

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The company added 19 KFC outlets during the quarter, taking its total KFC store count to 1,052, while Pizza Hut’s network stood at over 300 stores.

In contrast to KFC, Pizza Hut India remained under pressure, with revenue declining 6% and same-store sales falling 7% during the quarter.

However, Tamil Nadu stood out, delivering double-digit growth in both sales and profitability. “Tamil Nadu…gives us a playbook for the future,” Purohit said. This explains why the KFC value strategy has not yet been rolled out in the state.

Despite near-term pressures such as food inflation and a sharp rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) costs, the company expects momentum to continue. It has taken modest price hikes of about 1.5-2% and does not plan further increases for now.

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“We don’t see any further price hikes in the immediate future unless the situation worsens significantly,” said Sapphire Foods chief financial officer Vijay Jain.