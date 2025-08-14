Satellite in the backpack: Indian armed forces look to partner with satcom firms
Shouvik Das , Jatin Grover 4 min read 14 Aug 2025, 05:35 AM IST
Summary
The likes of OneWeb and Jio-SES have held multiple trials and pilots with India's defence forces for application of modernized satcom services at the borders and beyond—as the need for low-latency, high-bandwidth networks becomes critical.
New Delhi: India is looking to give its defence forces a competitive edge in modern warfare and security through state-of-the-art satellite communications (satcom) in partnership with the private sector, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
