Saving edtech company Byju’s: Inside the great rescue act
Ranjani Raghavan 12 min read 23 Nov 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Summary
- As the edtech company navigates its year from hell, three men are putting the guard rails around it
Mumbai: In late September, Ajay Goel told Byju’s, India’s best known edtech startup, that he was resigning as the chief financial officer (CFO). A calm, introverted executive, Goel had been hired only a few months earlier—in April—after an 18-month search for a CFO. The resignation, therefore, came as an unexpected setback and added to the long list of woes that has sunk the company into a quagmire of distress over the last one year.
