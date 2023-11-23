Saving edtech company Byju’s: Inside the great rescue act

They are already making an impact. Byju’s built its empire on an aggressive acquisition strategy. Under the guidance of Kumar and Mohandas Pai, the company has now drawn up a more cautious charter. In a reversal of sorts, it is looking to offload assets. In September, the company hired Arjun Mohan as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its India operations. Mohan is an old hand—he was Byju’s chief business officer earlier. He will now oversee the restructuring of the core business, the online K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) learning, to manage the company’s working capital woes. Byju’s is shifting from an online-only model to a hybrid structure, with the launch of Byju’s Tuition Centres or a network of classroom centres. Well, times have changed.