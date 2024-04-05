SBF is going to prison, but the fight over money at FTX drags on

Wayne Perdew caught the crypto bug in 2022.
The farmer in Pierce, Colo., plowed about $60,000 into cryptocurrencies after a divorce led him to sell his house. He bought bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies on FTX, attracted to the crypto exchange by a run of sports-sponsorship deals, including one that emblazoned FTX’s logo on a Miami sports arena.
When FTX collapsed later that year, Perdew’s account was frozen. Now 41 years old, he needs the money to pay off debts, and he is uncertain when—or if—he will get it back.
Crypto has embarked on an epic rally, pushing bitcoin to around four times its price when FTX fell. The gains have enabled FTX’s bankruptcy estate to say it will settle many creditor claims in full, a prospect that seemed laughably optimistic when the firm collapsed.
Spring has brought a measure of justice for FTX’s victims: Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto exchange’s founder, was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison for what prosecutors called one of the largest financial frauds in U.S. history.
But for many onetime FTX customers, the exchange’s collapse is still a source of anger and frustration. Some are fighting to recover what they can from bankruptcy trustees who are preparing to distribute billions of dollars as soon as this year. Others are regretting their decisions to sell the claims to their FTX accounts to savvy hedge funds for pennies on the dollar. Some of these hedge funds stand to double their investment or more when the distributions take place.
Perdew said his prospects for repayment are unclear, since his efforts to prove that he was a real FTX account holder have been snarled in bureaucratic delays. Meanwhile, he has been working for a neighboring farmer at $20 an hour, while raising crops such as corn and alfalfa on his own land. He is upset about missing out on the recent crypto rally.
“Now you see bitcoin going up, and I can’t do nothing about it," Perdew said.
The Wall Street Journal interviewed several former FTX customers. Here are their stories:
The former employee
Zaheer Ebtikar lost his job and a chunk of his life savings after FTX collapsed in November 2022.
“I put a lot of my own money on there," said Ebtikar.
Ebtikar at the time was working for LedgerPrime, a crypto hedge fund that became part of Bankman-Fried’s web of companies after FTX acquired its parent in 2021. He moved part of his personal wealth onto FTX.
“They were swinging around so much money, it seemed like there was just no way they could run into financial problems," Ebtikar said.
Once FTX filed for bankruptcy, Ebtikar was out of a job. He traveled abroad, considering his next move professionally. Last fall, he got word that a broker based in Italy named Thomas Braziel wanted to buy him out of his frozen FTX account. The interested counterparty? The famed NYU Stern School of Business professor and podcast host Scott Galloway.
Braziel proposed a deal to take over the legal rights to Ebtikar’s account in exchange for cash—around 35 cents on the estimated dollar value of the account—and sell it to Galloway.
The price was based on how investors thought FTX would be able to recover the estate’s remaining assets.
Although Ebtikar’s account is still frozen, one day FTX customers will be able to collect some amount of the money they had saved on the exchange after the bankruptcy is over.
When that happens, Galloway’s fund could collect the distributions earmarked for Ebtikar’s account that the bankrupt FTX estate would make to customers at the end of the chapter 11 cases.
“I figured, there’s no point waiting around. Just take the money," Ebtikar said.
Hedge funds: winners and losers
Thousands of other customers have followed in Ebtikar’s steps and sold the rights to their frozen FTX accounts.
Kevin Zhao, who ran a hedge fund called Galois Capital, lost control of $40 million of his fund’s assets after they were frozen on FTX. At the time, executives who took over FTX warned that most customers’ money was “lost or stolen."
Zhao decided it wasn’t worth waiting around to see how much he would get back. He sold the rights to his frozen account to Contrarian Capital Management in December 2022 for 16 cents on the dollar.
Turns out, he might have been better off waiting.
While Bankman-Fried spent billions of dollars of FTX customer funds, the money wasn’t all wasted. The value of crypto sitting in FTX’s coffers has risen over the past 18 months as digital-currency prices have rebounded. FTX’s cash pile has also grown as the bankruptcy estate has agreed to sell stakes in companies acquired under Bankman-Fried’s leadership, such as in the artificial-intelligence startup Anthropic.
All in all, FTX customers currently stand to get back their full account balances, based on their value when FTX collapsed in November 2022.
“This has been the trade of the century for hedge funds who got involved early," said Braziel, the broker who has connected thousands of FTX customers with hedge funds looking to buy out their accounts.
Based in Forte dei Marmi, a small town in Italy on the Ligurian Sea, Braziel has made a small fortune hawking the rights to FTX accounts. A native of Savannah, Ga., Braziel has connected thousands of FTX customers with investors willing to cash them out and collected a 1% fee on each sale.
“Sometimes other brokers will get really competitive over how we’ll split fees if we both work with a customer," Braziel said. “I just have to remind them how much money we’ve all made to calm them down. Everybody has made hay."
The creditor activist
Pat Rabbitte, 50, has been trying to figure out how to recover tens of thousands of dollars of his money still frozen on FTX.
An Irish writer living in Panama, he transferred some savings and started using FTX in 2021 to trade in crypto and stocks in his spare time. In early November 2022, he dismissed mounting worries about FTX’s finances that were being aired in media reports and on social media.
“I was lured into a false sense of security," Rabbitte said. “By the time I tried to move funds out, it was too late."
As the bankruptcy process has slogged forward, Rabbitte has become a vocal critic of the FTX bankruptcy estate, attacking it in court filings and in angry posts on social media.
One of Rabbitte’s biggest beefs is FTX’s plan to return funds to customers based on the cash value of their crypto in November 2022—a plan that would effectively rob customers of gains in their crypto holdings, he said. In January, Rabbitte and other creditors sued FTX over its handling of their crypto assets. FTX has sought to halt their suit from going forward, saying it will soon release a detailed plan for distributing funds that has substantial support from creditors.
Much of Rabbitte’s ire has been directed at FTX Chief Executive John J. Ray III, who has been running the company through bankruptcy, and Sullivan & Cromwell, FTX’s law firm.
“Someone (other than SBF) needs to be going to jail for this," Rabbitte tweeted last month. “There’s the pre-bankruptcy SBF & Co. grift and then there’s the much bigger post-bankruptcy grift that isn’t getting the attention it deserves."
Running the FTX bankruptcy is a lucrative business. Court filings show Sullivan & Cromwell has charged more than $180 million for its work on FTX’s bankruptcy, while Ray’s firm, Owl Hill Advisory, has made $5 million.
These fees come from the bankruptcy estate’s funds—assets that could otherwise go to creditors.
A spokesman for FTX said the fees incurred in the bankruptcy “are a direct cost of unraveling the crimes committed by the insiders" and represent a fraction of what they have recovered on behalf of customers.
The baseball fan
Neil Roach has communicated in long email threads with FTX customer support trying to prove that he had $30,000 on the crypto exchange when it failed. He has records of his bank transfers to FTX in 2021, but little other evidence of the account.
“It’s become a black hole," said Roach, a 56-year-old U.S. citizen who works for a multinational oil company and is currently based in Nigeria.
Roach never actually invested in crypto. He decided in 2021 that he would investigate allocating part of his investment portfolio to digital currencies. A New York Yankees fan, he had noticed the FTX patches on Major League Baseball umpires’ uniforms, and he decided to use the exchange after exploring its interface and security features. He put money on FTX as he researched which coins to buy, but never got comfortable actually investing in any.
As FTX was failing, he made a last-minute attempt to extract his cash, but it was too late. Roach has largely become resigned to never seeing the funds again. Luckily, he can swallow the loss.
“I don’t have any faith that anybody is going to recover anything," Roach said. “Some lawyers are going to make a lot of money."
Write to Alexander Saeedy at alexander.saeedy@wsj.com and Alexander Osipovich at alexo@wsj.com