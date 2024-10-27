SBI awarded Best Bank in India for 2024 by Global Finance Magazine

SBI named Best Bank in India for 2024 by Global Finance Magazine

PTI
Published27 Oct 2024, 05:56 PM IST
SBI recognised as the Best Bank in India for 2024.
SBI recognised as the Best Bank in India for 2024.

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI)- State Bank of India (SBI) was recognised as the Best Bank in India for 2024 by Global Finance Magazine of the US at its 31st Annual Best Bank Awards event held during the sidelines of Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

SBI Chairman CS Setty received the award in recognition of the bank's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services and promoting financial inclusion nationwide by winning the trust of its customers, the bank said in a statement.

 

For decades, Global Finance's Best Bank Awards have set the trusted standard for evaluating the world's financial institutions, making them invaluable to corporate decision-makers, especially as the global economy faces significant challenges.

 

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesSBI awarded Best Bank in India for 2024 by Global Finance Magazine

