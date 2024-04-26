SBI Card Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹662 crore, revenue up 14% to ₹4,475 crore
SBI Card and Payment Services, on April 26, announced an 11.05 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the March quarter of the financial year 2023-24, reaching ₹662.37 crore compared to ₹596.47 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.